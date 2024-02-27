Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.28.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 14,773,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock worth $5,870,915 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

