Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 8,639,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,915. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.