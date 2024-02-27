Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,915. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

