10,015 Shares in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

