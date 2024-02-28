1,126,827 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,126,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,034,000. Integra LifeSciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.44% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 1,332,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

