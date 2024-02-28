1,159,126 Shares in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,159,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.99% of RayzeBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $114,511,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,285,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,065,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,100,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ RYZB remained flat at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $62.51.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

