127,000 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

PODD traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

