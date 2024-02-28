154,406 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.77% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Cutera Stock Down 17.4 %

Cutera stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,900. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

