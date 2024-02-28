164,346 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after buying an additional 559,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $83.12. 1,940,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

