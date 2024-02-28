167,604 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 167,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 3,941,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,017,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

