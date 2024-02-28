173,947 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,351,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $331.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

View Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.