18,948 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in StoneCo by 103.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 249,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 286,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.43.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

