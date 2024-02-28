20,000 Shares in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of TMT Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMTC opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. TMT Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

