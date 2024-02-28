211,700 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. Roblox makes up 7.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Trading Down 1.7 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 2,819,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

