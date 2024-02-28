253,312 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 253,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

