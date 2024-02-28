28,392 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.60.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

