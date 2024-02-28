30,906 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. Constellation Brands comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.96. 268,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.