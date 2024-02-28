313,381 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 2.6% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 312,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.