3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.27. 3D Systems shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,996,667 shares trading hands.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

3D Systems Trading Down 22.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $539.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

