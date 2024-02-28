3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

DDD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,594 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,953 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 143,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after buying an additional 168,162 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 544,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 475,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.