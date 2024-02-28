459 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $105.85.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.