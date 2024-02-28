73,236 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 73,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
TransUnion stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
