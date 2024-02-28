88,747 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. ZimVie makes up 0.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of ZimVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $11,555,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

ZIMV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 138,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,979. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

