8,912 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

PSTG stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

