9,703 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

