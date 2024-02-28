A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.83

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 35105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

