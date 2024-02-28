AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AACAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

