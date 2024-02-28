AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AACAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
