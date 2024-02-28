Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 327,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

