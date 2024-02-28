AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,956 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,535 shares of company stock worth $12,075,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

