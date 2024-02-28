abrdn plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:ABDN)

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Stock Performance

LON ABDN traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.10 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 149.75 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 212.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

