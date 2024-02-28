abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Price Performance

AUSC stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.57). The company had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,969. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.50 ($5.82). The company has a market capitalization of £344.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,026.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

