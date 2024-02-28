ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 1,559,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.