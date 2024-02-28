ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,697. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

