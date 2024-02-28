ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

