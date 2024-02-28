Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s current price.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACXP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 68,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

