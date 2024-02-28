Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 624.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

