ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.82. ADT shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1,485,560 shares changing hands.

ADT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

