ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ADTRAN Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADTRAN by 6,481.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

