Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,309. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

