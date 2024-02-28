Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,744. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $143.96. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

