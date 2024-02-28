Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 48,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 201,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

AMD stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $284.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

