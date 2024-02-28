AdvanSix Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AdvanSix

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.