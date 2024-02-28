AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,045. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

