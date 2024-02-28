Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292,411 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $83,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

