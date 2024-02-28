agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AGL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 3,510,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.