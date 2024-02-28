agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

NYSE:AGL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

