Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of C$32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders sold a total of 82,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

