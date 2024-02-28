Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $102.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

