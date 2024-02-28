Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albany International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

