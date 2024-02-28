Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,115. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.